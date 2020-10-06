Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,073,699 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.00% of DURECT worth $23,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.87. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DRRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

