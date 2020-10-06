Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 108,676 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Sapiens International worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Sapiens International stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

