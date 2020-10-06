Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 123,939 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.17% of Rosetta Stone worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth about $443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 25.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RST shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research cut Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Secur. cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.08 million, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning and literacy solutions consisting of web-based software subscriptions, online and professional services, and mobile applications, as well as practice applications.

