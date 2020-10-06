Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 135,714 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of PAR Technology worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.52. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.