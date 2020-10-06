Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 166,540 Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.95% of First Bancshares worth $23,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBMS opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. First Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

