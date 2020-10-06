Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 181,152 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.41% of First of Long Island worth $21,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 17.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. First of Long Island Corp has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

FLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

