Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 19,315 Shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.03% of Univest Financial worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

UVSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

UVSP stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $452.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99. Univest Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.