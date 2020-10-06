Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 335,926 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $23,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

