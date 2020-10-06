Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 78,564 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $22,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXDX. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXDX opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 803.60%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXDX shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

