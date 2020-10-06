Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.00% of DURECT worth $23,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $41,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRRX opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.09 million, a PE ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

