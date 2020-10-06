Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.95% of First Bancshares worth $23,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBMS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $480.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

