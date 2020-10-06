Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.91% of SP Plus worth $23,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 717.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 26.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 143.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in SP Plus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $444.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SP. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

