Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 10,278 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.41% of Winmark worth $21,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Winmark by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Winmark by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Winmark by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $181.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.23. The company has a market cap of $677.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.75. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,267 shares of company stock worth $4,316,433. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.