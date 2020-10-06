Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 135,714 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.96% of PAR Technology worth $21,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PAR Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PAR shares. Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

