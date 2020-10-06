Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 20,112 Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.91% of SP Plus worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SP Plus by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SP Plus by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SP opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

