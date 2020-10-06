Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.61% of Nantkwest worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

In other news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,018,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,211,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,871,023.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 39,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $524,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,210,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,185,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,462. Company insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Nantkwest Inc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $851.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 162,086.03% and a negative return on equity of 52.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Nantkwest Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.