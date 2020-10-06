Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.61% of Origin Bancorp worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 204.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 139.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of OBNK opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $546.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.