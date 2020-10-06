Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Mimecast worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 48.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mimecast by 205.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 59.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,469 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $13,982,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $13,739,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIME. Loop Capital began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $73,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,914. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

