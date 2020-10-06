Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.56% of Tucows worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tucows by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tucows by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,529,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $768.51 million, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

