Vanguard Group Inc. Has $21.14 Million Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.25% of Regis worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Regis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regis by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regis by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Regis by 74.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Regis alerts:

In related news, CMO James A. Townsend acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Patrick Williams sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,464.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

NYSE RGS opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $232.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $60.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.