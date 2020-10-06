Vanguard Group Inc. Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.05% of Daqo New Energy worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

DQ stock opened at $168.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $168.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

