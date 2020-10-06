Vanguard Group Inc. Has $21.43 Million Stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.17% of Rosetta Stone worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 18.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 270.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 159.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RST shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Secur. lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research lowered Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Rosetta Stone Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $735.08 million, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning and literacy solutions consisting of web-based software subscriptions, online and professional services, and mobile applications, as well as practice applications.

