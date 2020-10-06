Vanguard Group Inc. Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.74% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $22,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 162.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 223.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 68,673 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $324.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

