Vanguard Group Inc. Has $22.34 Million Stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.04% of Intersect ENT worth $22,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of XENT opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.