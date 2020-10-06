Vanguard Group Inc. Has $22.50 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 718,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.57% of FuelCell Energy worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

