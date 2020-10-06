Vanguard Group Inc. Has $23.01 Million Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $23,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

PHAT stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

