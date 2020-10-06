Vanguard Group Inc. Has $23.60 Million Holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.00% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 177,933 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $78,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $59,572,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

