Vanguard Group Inc. Has $23.60 Million Stock Holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,084,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.00% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $23,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 177,933 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the period.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAG. BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $59,572,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAG opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $451.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.49 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.