Vanguard Group Inc. Has $24.17 Million Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $24,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 60.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $254,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHG stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

