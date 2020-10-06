Vanguard Group Inc. Has $24.18 Million Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 110,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.62 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.68. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPAA. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

