Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.86% of Antares Pharma worth $22,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.24. Antares Pharma Inc has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

