Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.54% of Apollo Medical worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 159.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,867.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,550. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $956.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $165.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.