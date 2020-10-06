Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 436,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of Noah worth $22,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $40.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 30.64%. Equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

