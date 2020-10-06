Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.37% of Bank First National worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank First National during the first quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 64.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:BFC opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. Bank First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

