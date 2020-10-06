Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.37% of Bank First National worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bank First National during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank First National during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 112.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank First National from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE:BFC opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. Bank First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

