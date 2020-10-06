Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Beigene worth $23,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Beigene by 40.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beigene by 7.3% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beigene by 10.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Beigene in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Beigene in the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BGNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.03.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total transaction of $3,530,165.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,069,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,840,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $3,503,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,149,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,199 shares of company stock worth $106,407,594. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $306.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.64. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $313.13.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

