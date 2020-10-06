Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 113,323 Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Replimune Group worth $22,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,418. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

