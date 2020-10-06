Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 207,266 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.93% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $23,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,135 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $436.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

