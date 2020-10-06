Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 21,035 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.31% of Cowen worth $23,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 479,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cowen by 47.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cowen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 51,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COWN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Cowen in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

