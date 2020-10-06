Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 335,926 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) by 125.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.87% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $23,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

APRE stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $565.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Aprea Therapeutics Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.