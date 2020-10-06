Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 493,607 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 240.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.41% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $23,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of PHAT opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

