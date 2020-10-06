Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 181,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.41% of First of Long Island worth $21,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

FLIC opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First of Long Island Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $377.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.