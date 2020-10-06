Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Sapiens International worth $21,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 93,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.