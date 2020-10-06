Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Mimecast worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after buying an additional 1,612,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,469 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $13,982,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $13,739,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,668,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $266,920.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,650.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,101 shares of company stock worth $10,453,914. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

