Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $23,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,135 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

KALA opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $436.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

