Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.54% of Apollo Medical worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 2,305.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 47,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apollo Medical by 34.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,961.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,972.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.83 million, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

