Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.31% of Cowen worth $23,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Cowen by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 340,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after buying an additional 1,287,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Cowen by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 27,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cowen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.56. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.90 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.