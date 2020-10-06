Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.37% of GameStop worth $23,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

GME opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $616.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

