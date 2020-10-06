Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.37% of GameStop worth $23,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $616.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

