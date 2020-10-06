Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 36,133 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.54% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $23,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,370 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,175 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.5% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 180,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LORL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

LORL opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

